Ronaldo Nazario names shock option for Brazil squad he would have taken

Brazil have name their squad for the 2022 World Cup and naturally, whatever the result was, there was going to be plenty of debate on the matter.

Coach Tite has elected to pack out his squad with impressive and skilful forwards, headlined by Neymar Junior. From La Liga, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Raphinha all made the cut, but Matheus Cunha of Atletico Madrid did not.

However speaking after the announcement, Ronaldo Nazario, who knows a thing or two about World Cups, named a surprise choice he would have taken if he was in charge. Perhaps he sees something of himself in the wonderkid.

“If I had to choose one to be part of the call, with few options to really act, I would choose Endrick. It would be a sensational experience for him. For the future of the Brazilian team.”

The Palmeiras forward only made his first professional start in the last week and turned 16 in the summer, but Ronaldo felt he was ready. It should be noted that Ronaldo himself went to the 1994 World Cup at the age of 17 and did not play in the USA.

Ronaldo made the comments to Ronaldo TV and highlighted that Endrick will be in the national team sooner or later.

“People are complaining about Gabigol’s absence from the squad, but if I had to take one more forward, I’d go with Endrick. A boy with a very promising future and who is already in the professional field. It would be an incredible experience.”

The similarities don’t stop there. Ronaldo moved to PSV Eindhoven after the 1994 World Cup and began making waves in Europe. Although Endrick cannot move until 2024 due to his age, it is expected that he will to will make the jump as a teenager, although likely directly to a larger club without the two seasons at PSV Eindhoven.