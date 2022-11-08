Revealed: What Gerard Pique said to get sent off in final game

Gerard Pique did not get on the pitch for the final game in his professional career, seeing a red card during the half-time break.

Barcelona were 1-0 down to Osasuna at El Sadar when the break came. There was no shortage of controversy by that point.

A corner was given to Osasuna, despite it seemingly not touching a Barcelona player. It was from that corner that Osasuna scored, with further protests occurring for what Barcelona felt was a foul on Marcos Alonso.

Twenty minutes later, they were down to ten men. Robert Lewandowski had already been booked, when he received a second yellow for jumping into the defender with no intention of going for the ball.

At the break, Pique was seen coming onto the pitch, making a line for referee Jesus Gil Manzano. His accusations carried on into the tunnel, before he was shown a red card. It meant that Pique would not see the pitch in his final game as a footballer.

According to multiple reports, these were the words that got him into trouble.

“Did you see the corner you gave against us. You are the referee that has f***** us over the most by a distance.”

“It is a f****** disgrace. F*** your mother.”

In the end it didn’t matter too much to Pique, who appeared in a photo with his fellow dismissed – Lewandowski.

"Felicidades equipo 🔵🔴

Espectacular trabajo en el terreno de juego" 📲 El mensaje de Lewandowski tras la victoria del Barça pic.twitter.com/d0EEySKIDJ — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) November 8, 2022

After the match, Xavi Hernandez confirmed to Mundo Deportivo that he was intending on using Pique before the red card too.

“He was the first option to come on.”