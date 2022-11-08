Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti not on the same wavelength over Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has been something of a problem child ever since he arrived at Real Madrid and into his fourth season in Spain, there is no resolution in sight.

Hazard has started just twice this season, despite manager Carlo Ancelotti claiming he would receive more game time this season during the summer.

Ancelotti was asked about his future ahead of Real Madrid’s match with Rayo Vallecano and said there would be no exits during the January transfer window, although they would have to listen if a player asked to leave.

However according to Fabrizio Romano, the club do not necessarily feel the same way about Hazard.

“There’s been fresh speculation over Eden Hazard’s future at Real Madrid, with sources in Spain saying the club want to offload the Belgian.”

Romano made the comments to Caught Offside in his exclusive column, where he updates the latest transfer news of the day. He did caveat that Hazard himself has so far shown little desire to leave and that will be a key factor.

“Still, Hazard always wanted to stay at Real Madrid, so it’s about his position and not just Real Madrid’s position. At the moment, it’s quiet situation as Real also stated that they want to keep current squad until the end of the season.”

Hazard is expected to captain Belgium at the World Cup in Qatar, which shows how differently he is valued by Roberto Martinez. While Real Madrid might not want to deviate from their plans, it will not be going unnoticed that it is his performances that have him on the bench rather than his fitness. His gargantuan wages are not befitting of a back-up either. If Hazard were to perform on the World Stage and attract fresh attention, the wheels of the market machinery may start turning.