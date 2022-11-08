New contender enters race with Barcelona for Chelsea’s Jorginho

Barcelona will face competition if they want to extract Jorginho from Chelsea next summer.

The Italian international is out of contract next summer and is yet to agree a new deal with the London club. The whispers are that the two parties are some way apart on a deal. They are not willing to reach his €13.6m annual demands.

Barcelona have been consistently linked to Jorginho and while it may just be an agent driving up the price for his client, Barcelona have openly stated they will pursue free transfers next summer. In addition, they will look for someone to occupy Sergio Busquets’ position in the next 12 months.

Now, according to Sport, Juventus are trying to persuade Jorginho to sign for them. Arriving on a free, he would receive a significant signing bonus. Juve are looking to refresh their midfield which has struggled this season.

Although Jorginho fits the profile Barcelona are looking for on the ball and financially makes sense, he might be too similar to Busquets in a different way. Jorginho shares some of the defensive weaknesses that Busquets has and those will only be highlighted if he plays in the current Barcelona side.