Lucas Vazquez complains about refereeing exceptionalism against Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffered their first defeat against Rayo Vallecano on Monday night, falling 3-2 at Vallecas. As happened in their 1-1 draw with Girona last weekend, Real Madrid’s players have once again questioned the refereeing.

The controversy arose from a penalty which Oscar Trejo took for Rayo in the second half, with the scoreline locked at 2-2. Trejo’s effort was saved by Thibaut Courtois, but VAR alerted the referee to the fact that the Belgian was off his line when he did so. Dani Carvajal was also encroaching into the area.

With the penalty retaken, Trejo scored the second penalty and ultimately, gave Rayo the victory. After the match, Lucas Vazquez complained that referees did not always pay attention to the details that led to the penalty being retaken.

“I don’t know if the penalty has been repeated because of Courtois or because someone enters the area, as happens in all games. We should be just as rigorous on every occasion.”

The comments were made to DAZN and carried by Mundo Deportivo. They came after Thibaut Courtois and Carlo Ancelotti blamed the referee for their draw against Girona.

Assessing the game itself, Vazquez did admit that Rayo prevented them from executing their game plan.

“It was a difficult game, they got ahead very quickly on the scoreboard, we turned it around but the advantage lasted five minutes. It was a psychological blow before the break and in the second half the penalty put them ahead. We’ve had a couple of chances but it’s been hard for us to equalise.”

“It has been difficult for us to find our football, the one we have always been playing with longer combinations and reaching clearer finishing points. Rayo were very good.”

Real Madrid now face Cadiz on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeu. If they want to be top before the break for the World Cup, Los Blancos must beat Cadiz and hope Barcelona drop points against Osasuna on Tuesday.