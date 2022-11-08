La Liga round-up: Elche go winless through World Cup, Athletic Club into top four

Elche 1-2 Girona

Matchday 14 began in Alicante, with Elche falling to defeat under caretaker manager Sergio Mantecon. They took the lead through Pol Lirola with neat interplay early on and a better finish.

Elche would hit the woodwork before Girona found their feet. The Catalan side then responded with an effort off the post themselves before Oriol Romeu had a goal controversially disallowed.

Girona were now in stride though and goals from Ivan Martin before the half and Taty Castellanos in the second put them in control. In the final half hour they would waste multiple chances, Romeu again hitting the bar this time, but Elche could not break their resistance.

It means Elche will break for the World Cup with just four points and 10 losses from 14 games. They still have no clean sheets. Girona secured their first away win of the season and temporarily move five points away from the drop.

Athletic Club 3-0 Real Valladolid

La Pucela came into this game in good form and Los Leones had just one win in six, but the home side were more effective than their visitors.

After just 18 minutes, Athletic Club broke through the Valladolid ranks and Gorka Guruzeta forced a save from Jordi Masip before finishing the rebound.

He would double the lead shortly after the break, receiving the ball in the right channel and manufacturing an excellent angled finish. Valladolid would spend much of the second half trying to attack Athletic but with little ability to break through the defence.

Dani Vivian added an excellent header from a set-piece late on, to seal a comfortable win for Athletic. Valladolid are tenth for time being, while Athletic move into the top four ahead of Real Betis and Real Sociedad’s games later in the week.