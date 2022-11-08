Jude Bellingham having doubts over initial transfer choice – agent

Borussia Dortmund have a talent for developing young players into the most coveted talents in world football, and Jude Bellingham is the latest off the production line.

The teenage superstar is captaining Dortmund and leading them in terms of performance too, scoring four goals in the Champions League group stages.

Bellingham has been consistently linked with Liverpool over the last six months and he would make sense as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to revitalise their midfield.

However according to agent Haydn Dodge, who is connected to the Bellingham camp, says one of their competitors has put a major doubt in his mind. Caught Offside conducted an exclusive interview with him.

“It’s no secret – Jude Bellingham is wanted by Liverpool, but even though he fancied the move a little while ago, he’s having some doubts now and that’s because Real Madrid have made him aware of their interest.”

“They have said they view him as part of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos’ replacement. They want Bellingham to make up a midfield three alongside Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, and that is a frightening prospect.”

“He could still go to Liverpool as early as January, but Real Madrid are certainly doing their best to make it difficult for Jurgen Klopp.”

Real Madrid are an alluring prospect for any player but Bellingham faces perhaps a unique opportunity at Los Blancos.

Toni Kroos has been coy on his potential retirement at the end of the season and while Luka Modric continues to defy father time, the latter always wins eventually. It leaves the way clear for Bellingham to both learn from two greats and then take his place in the side. Few players have a pathway laid for them at Real Madrid in the same way.