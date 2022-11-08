Gerard Pique ends career with red card after spat with referee

Barcelona are struggling up in Pamplona after going a goal down and a man down to Osasuna.

At half-time, they likely thought that matters could not get any worse, but they received a second red card.

Gerard Pique did not start his final game as a professional, warming the bench as Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso began the match ahead of him. Alonso played a part in a controversial opener for Osasuna, although not the part he wanted to.

Robert Lewandowski was then sent off before the half hour mark. The Polish forward was already on a booking from early on, before he jumped into David Garcia. Without looking at the ball, he was shown a second yellow.

Pique was seen speaking to referee Jesus Gil Manzano, presumably about the incident, as the teams went off at half-time.

Quite incredible. Gerard Pique started on the bench in his final game for Barcelona but he WON’T make his official farewell after being sent off, having followed the referee down the tunnel at half-time.#OsasunaBarca pic.twitter.com/H2BpKQgUkR — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) November 8, 2022

After the break it transpired that Pique had been sent off in the tunnel for his comments. It means a disappointing end to a long and successful career for Pique.