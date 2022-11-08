Barcelona

Gerard Pique ends career with red card after spat with referee

Barcelona are struggling up in Pamplona after going a goal down and a man down to Osasuna.

At half-time, they likely thought that matters could not get any worse, but they received a second red card.

Gerard Pique did not start his final game as a professional, warming the bench as Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso began the match ahead of him. Alonso played a part in a controversial opener for Osasuna, although not the part he wanted to.

Robert Lewandowski was then sent off before the half hour mark. The Polish forward was already on a booking from early on, before he jumped into David Garcia. Without looking at the ball, he was shown a second yellow.

Pique was seen speaking to referee Jesus Gil Manzano, presumably about the incident, as the teams went off at half-time.

After the break it transpired that Pique had been sent off in the tunnel for his comments. It means a disappointing end to a long and successful career for Pique.

