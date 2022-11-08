Atletico Madrid to pursue Argentine midfield star amid Premier League competition

Atletico Madrid are already planning for next summer and it appears they have settled their sights on one of the hottest players in European football.

Benfica shocked Europe by topping their Champions League group ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and in no small part down to the contribution of midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old has been garnering attention for his impressive performances ever since moving from River Plate this summer and he is likely to be included in the Argentina squad for the World Cup.

Fichajes.net say that Atleti are looking to make a significant offer for him next summer and will put together a large contract for him too. He would be their star signing next summer.

They also say that Fernandez is on the radar for Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid, while Barcelona have also been linked to him this season.

If that is the case, the Premier League sides would drive the price up beyond the reach of Atletico Madrid. Los Colchoneros would have to rely on persuading Fernandez that the best step for his career is to move to Atleti, rather than get involved in an auction.