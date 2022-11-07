(WATCH) Real Madrid held at the break by Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid head in at half time held at 2-2 away at Rayo Vallecano in Monday’s La Liga action.

Los Blancos made the short trip across the Spanish capital for their penultimate game ahead of the World Cup break and they have been forced to battle from the start in Vallecas.

Fran Garcia’s fantastic run and cross was steered home by Santi Comesana inside the box to put the hosts in front after just five minutes.

Santi Comesaña fires Rayo in front! ⚪🔴 An early twist in this derby as Real Madrid try to return to the top 😲 pic.twitter.com/lUeFNXUCjQ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 7, 2022

The defending champions were forced to fight in their reaction to falling behind, as Luka Modric tucked home from the penalty spot, and Eder Militao headed them in front.

"It's a header from Éder!" 🎙 Éder Militão completes the first half turnaround, adding to Luka Modrić's penalty to give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead ⚪ pic.twitter.com/4kefxZPOtm — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 7, 2022

However, the home side showed their steel before the break, as Alvaro Garcia reacted instantly to a loose ball inside the box, to hammer Rayo level.

The instant response from Rayo Vallecano! 😱 Álvaro García smashes one in and we've got a thriller at Vallecas 💥 pic.twitter.com/2CvRj1WySK — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 7, 2022

As it stands, Real Madrid trail Barcelona by a point at the top of the table, with Rayo edging up to 8th place in the table.

Images via Getty Images