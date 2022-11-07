Rayo Vallecano Real Madrid

(WATCH) Real Madrid held at the break by Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid head in at half time held at 2-2 away at Rayo Vallecano in Monday’s La Liga action.

Los Blancos made the short trip across the Spanish capital for their penultimate game ahead of the World Cup break and they have been forced to battle from the start in Vallecas.

Fran Garcia’s fantastic run and cross was steered home by Santi Comesana inside the box to put the hosts in front after just five minutes.

The defending champions were forced to fight in their reaction to falling behind, as Luka Modric tucked home from the penalty spot, and Eder Militao headed them in front.

However, the home side showed their steel before the break, as Alvaro Garcia reacted instantly to a loose ball inside the box, to hammer Rayo level.

As it stands, Real Madrid trail Barcelona by a point at the top of the table, with Rayo edging up to 8th place in the table.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alvaro Garcia Eder Militao Fran Garcia Luka Modric Santi Comesana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News