Watch: Real Betis to ask for Monchi punishment after provoking home fans

Known as the hottest derby in Spain, Real Betis and Sevilla lived up to their billing on Sunday night during their 1-1 draw.

The match is always fierce but with the two teams competing in for similar objectives in recent seasons tensions have risen between fans, players and directors. During the game their were three sending offs for Gonzalo Montiel, Nabil Fekir and Borja Iglesias.

Sevilla found a late equaliser through Nemanja Gudelj, saving them from ending the matchday in the relegation zone.

Así ,celebrando y dándose golpes en el pecho , provoca monchi en el Benito Villamarín , que celebra que está en descenso , con la tercera o cuarta plantilla de españa , este tío es un payaso , que celebre en su campo lo que quiera . Pero en el campo del Betis es Asqueroso 🤮 pic.twitter.com/hMpPp7Yyfx — Xerardo (@XerardoF) November 7, 2022

After the match, Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi came down from his box in the stands to celebrate on the pitch. He was seen beating his fist off his chest in the direction of the Sevilla fans, but it riled up much of the remaining home fans and some of the home coaching staff too.

According to Cadena Cope, via Sport, Real Betis will seek punishment from La Liga, as they believe he was provoking and inciting violence. Reportedly, Monchi also said “You have been sucking it for 20 years” while in his directors box.

Monchi’s public displays of love or passion have increased in number and theatricality the more Sevilla have come under pressure this season. Increasingly, he is in the limelight rather than the players or the manager at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.