Ronald Araujo given World Cup injury green light

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo looks set to join up with the Uruguay squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Araujo suffered an injury in Uruguay’s September friendly clash with Iran, with initial reports hinting at a minor problem for the centre back.

La Blaugrana eventually opted to send the defender for surgery on a thigh issue with his recovery time estimated at 6-7 weeks.

Uruguay reportedly disagreed with the decision, as they wanted Araujo to recover through rest, to potentially ensure a quicker recovery period.

Diego Alonso included Araujo in his preliminary squad despite not featuring for Barcelona since the injury.

📋 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗗𝗢𝗦 𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗦 Lista de jugadores 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐬 por Diego Alonso para el 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐫. 🇶🇦 @FIFAWorldCup #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/EiXNlqoRKr — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 21, 2022

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Diego Alonso will fly to Barcelona to speak with Xavi, over their management of Araujo at the World Cup.

Barcelona are open to releasing Araujo for the tournament, but they will work with the Uruguayan FA to manage his rehabilitation, with a medical discharge expected in the coming days.