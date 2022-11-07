Real Madrid trio named in Brazil’s World Cup squad

La Liga will have five Brazilian representatives at the 2022 World Cup including three from Real Madrid.

Tite has cut down his preliminary panel to 26 players ahead of FIFA’s deadline of November 11, with the squad set to meet up in Qatar next week, ahead of a friendly against Venezuela in UAE.

Brazil's squad for the World Cup 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/en8JnQha8D — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 7, 2022

Amongst the squad, is Los Blancos trio Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao, with all three playing a crucial role for Real Madrid so far in 2022/23.

Vini Jr has ten goals for Real Madrid already this season, in domestic and European action, with Rodrygo netting seven, across all competitions.

Alongside a heavy Real Madrid contingent – more than any other side in Spain – Barcelona winger Raphinha has also made the final cut for Tite.

Manchester United full back Alex Telles, currently on loan at Sevilla, will also be on the plane to Qatar as Brazil kick off their Group G campaign against Serbia on November 24.