Rayo Vallecano inflict first La Liga defeat of 2022/23 on Real Madrid

Real Madrid have slipped to their first La Liga defeat of the season after a rollercoaster 3-2 loss at Rayo Vallecano in Monday night action.

Los Blancos headed across the Spanish capital for their penultimate game before the World Cup break and they struggled in front of a typically passionate home crowd in Vallecas.

Santi Comesana opened the scoring for Rayo after just five minutes, before Luka Modric’s spot kick, and Eder Militao’s superb header, put them in front on the night.

Alvaro Garcia’s close range finish tied the contest at the break ahead of a thrilling second period.

Dani Carvajal’s handball gave Rayo a penalty of their own on 65 minutes, and Oscar Trejo’s retaken effort put Rayo back in front.

Rayo head coach Andoni Iraola was sent to the stands after an angry exchange with the referee but the hosts held on in 10 minutes of added time.

Real Madrid now trail Barcelona by two points at the top of the table, ahead of hosting Cadiz in midweek, with Rayo at home to Celta Vigo.

Alvaro Garcia Andoni Iraola Dani Carvajal Eder Militao Luka Modric Oscar Trejo Santi Comesana

