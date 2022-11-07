Rayo Vallecano inflict first La Liga defeat of 2022/23 on Real Madrid

Real Madrid have slipped to their first La Liga defeat of the season after a rollercoaster 3-2 loss at Rayo Vallecano in Monday night action.

Los Blancos headed across the Spanish capital for their penultimate game before the World Cup break and they struggled in front of a typically passionate home crowd in Vallecas.

Santi Comesana opened the scoring for Rayo after just five minutes, before Luka Modric’s spot kick, and Eder Militao’s superb header, put them in front on the night.

Santi Comesaña fires Rayo in front! ⚪🔴 An early twist in this derby as Real Madrid try to return to the top 😲 pic.twitter.com/lUeFNXUCjQ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 7, 2022

"It's a header from Éder!" 🎙 Éder Militão completes the first half turnaround, adding to Luka Modrić's penalty to give Real Madrid a 2-1 lead ⚪ pic.twitter.com/4kefxZPOtm — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 7, 2022

Alvaro Garcia’s close range finish tied the contest at the break ahead of a thrilling second period.

The instant response from Rayo Vallecano! 😱 Álvaro García smashes one in and we've got a thriller at Vallecas 💥 pic.twitter.com/2CvRj1WySK — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 7, 2022

Dani Carvajal’s handball gave Rayo a penalty of their own on 65 minutes, and Oscar Trejo’s retaken effort put Rayo back in front.

DRAMA at Vallecas! 😱 Thibaut Courtois saves a penalty but is off his line, and then Rayo Vallecano score from the retake to go 3-2 up against Real Madrid ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/daoSiEj29E — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 7, 2022

Rayo head coach Andoni Iraola was sent to the stands after an angry exchange with the referee but the hosts held on in 10 minutes of added time.

Real Madrid now trail Barcelona by two points at the top of the table, ahead of hosting Cadiz in midweek, with Rayo at home to Celta Vigo.

Images via Getty Images