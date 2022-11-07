Newcastle United offer Eden Hazard Premier League return

Eden Hazard could be looking for a way out of Real Madrid in the 2022/23 winter transfer window.

The Belgian international has struggled with constant injury problems following his arrival in the Spanish capital from Chelsea in 2019.

The 31-year-old had missed an estimated 73 games with Los Blancos ahead of the current campaign, after enduring an inconsistent end to the 2021/22 season.

Despite a firm message to Real Madrid fans over his determination to turn his situation around, at their title celebrations in May, the picture remains unchanged for the winger in Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s has used in sparingly as a squad option in recent weeks and the 31-year-old has admitted to feeling frustration at a lack of game time under the Italian.

As per reports from El Nacional, Hazard has already set out his plan to return to England after the World Cup, with Newcastle United leading the chase for him, ahead of a €20m bid.