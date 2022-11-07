Koke handed World Cup fitness boost

Atletico Madrid captain Koke is winning his race to be fit for the 2022 World Cup.

The 30-year-old was forced off ahead of the final 10 minutes of Los Rojiblancos’ 1-0 La Liga win at Athletic Club on October 15.

Following initial medical assessment, the club confirmed a thigh muscle injury for the Spanish international, and he has been sidelined since.

Within that run of games, Koke has missed six games across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side, as their Champions League exit was confirmed at the group stages.

As per reports from Marca, Koke has resumed full training today, and will travel to Palma.

Koke is set to be named in the La Roja squad heading to Qatar with Luis Enrique announcing his final squad this week.

Koke played a key role for Enrique in World Cup qualification, with five matches played from eight qualifiers, and five from six in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.