Gerard Pique named in Barcelona squad for Osasuna trip

Barcelona head to Osasuna for their final La Liga game ahead of the 2022 World Cup break.

Xavi’s charges played their final game at the Camp Nou in 2022 with a 2-0 win over Almeria in Catalonia as part of Gerard Pique’s farewell performance in front of the home fans.

Pique announced a shock decision to bring down the curtain on his stellar career last week with his contract ending before the World Cup break.

The 35-year-old was expected to hang up his boots on a high, after the Almeria win, but he could be pressed into unexpected action in Pamplona.

Jules Kounde has ben ruled out of the clash at the Estadio El Sadar, with the French international focusing on his injury recovery ahead of travelling with Les Bleus the World Cup, and Pique is in the travelling squad.

Pique’s retention means Xavi has an unchanged squad from the weekend’s 22-man panel.