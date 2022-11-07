Europa League draw: Potential opponents for Barcelona and Sevilla

Barcelona and Sevilla will be paying close attention to the European draws this lunchtime, even if it is not the one they wanted to be in. In spite of the fact they have dropped into the Europa League, the potential is there for some tantalising ties.

The draw will take place at 13:00 CEST and pits the teams that finished third in their Champions League groups against the runners-up in the Europa League.

The pair will likely be most concerned about the prospect of facing Jose Mourinho’s Roma or Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

The Portuguese has been keen to mention the prospect of facing ‘fallen sharks’ in the draw on multiple occasions – Barcelona have had some famed battles against Mourinho in Europe over the years. Meanwhile United seem to be putting together a better run of form after a slow start under ten Hag, but the La Liga sides will be heartened by the fact that Real Sociedad were able to pip them to top of their group.

There is the potential for Luuk de Jong to return to either of his former clubs in both Sevilla and Barcelona. The Dutch forward captains PSV Eindhoven, who finished second in their group to Arsenal, but were only beaten once by the Gunners.

There are three potential Ligue 1 opponents: AS Monaco, Nantes and Rennes. Monaco and Rennes are battling it out for third place in France, separated by just a point, but Nantes are struggling far more. The Canaries have just 12 points from 14 league games this season.

Finally, Danish side Midtylland managed to knock out Lazio on goal difference in their group. They are managed by former Barcelona coach Albert Capellas, who left the academy to take the job a few months ago – he has also taken charge of several Barcelona Atletic games. Union Berlin are the surprise package in the Bundesliga this season and sit second in the table. Urs Fischer’s outfit are well-organised and clear on their purpose, so far being beaten just twice in Germany.

Possible opponents: Manchester United, Midtjylland, Monaco, Nantes, PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin.