Elche sack manager after just five games and 26 days

Elche have sacked Jorge Almiron after less than a month in the job, for the second time.

The Argentine returned to the post after being sacked in 2021 on the 12th of October and just 26 days later, owner Christian Bragarnik has chosen to go in a different direction once more.

Almiron took charge of just five games on his return, drawing twice against Espanyol and Valencia, while they fell to defeat to Real Madrid, Getafe and Real Valladolid. During those five games they scored 5 goals and conceded 10.

The winless second spell ends without Almiron breaking his winless run from the first spell, extending that sequence to 21 games.

Former Elche player Sergio Mantecon will take over at least temporarily, with Elche hosting Girona on Tuesday night. Almiron did not appear for training on Monday.

The situation looks increasingly desperate for Los Franjiverdes, who have not won a game this season under either Francisco or Almiron. They are also yet to have a clean sheet. They sit bottom of the table on just four points and are already seven away from safety.