Champions League draw live: Updates as Real Madrid find out Round of 16 tie

Stay here for updates as the Round of 16 Champions League draw happens.

Real Madrid are the only Spanish team left in the Champions League after a brutal group stage for La Liga, but few would back against Los Blancos having a good chance of ending up with the trophy once again.

Sevilla and Barcelona have dropped into the Europa League play-off round after finishing third in their respective groups. It will take place after the Champions League draw, with some potentially tasty ties ahead.

Los Blancos naturally have some of their own to consider, with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain standing out as mammoth meetings. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in face the most likely opponent for Real Madrid.

Their other potential opponents are Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund, Inter and Milan. Although given their run last season, Carlo Ancelotti will feel capable of taking on any of their potential opponents.

LIVE UPDATES:

We’re just getting started here – enjoying the usual UEFA preamble as much as we always do.

First team to come out of the hat is… RB Leipzig!

The only team Real Madrid cannot draw from the runners-up. Against Manchester City!

Club Brugge will face Benfica.

Liverpool will face – Real Madrid! Incredible, we have a rematch of last year’s final in the Round of 16.

Milan will face Tottenham, with Antonio Conte returning to his homeland with Spurs.

Eintracht Frankfurt face dark horses Napoli, top scorers in the group stage.