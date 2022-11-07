Borussia Dortmund increase Jude Bellingham transfer fee

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham looks set to move on from the club in 2023 with major transfer interest in him from England and Spain.

England international Bellingham was linked with a possible departure from Signal Iduna Park ahead of the 2022/23 season after an impressive 12 months for both club and country.

The Bundesliga giants opted against a sale, due to Erling Haaland’s summer switch to Manchester City, but they are willing to consider offers next summer.

Previous reports from ESPN claimed Liverpool have gained an edge in the race to sign Bellingham due to the Reds forming a stronger relationship with his advisers.

However, despite previous estimates hinting at a €100m asking price, fresh reports from Bild – via Marca – claim that valuation for Bellingham has now been increased to €150m.

That step up in financial power is unlikely to deter interested parties with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea. considering a summer move.