Yunus Musah open to future Arsenal return

Valencia star Yunus Musah has admitted he would open to returning to former side Arsenal in future.

The 19-year-old joined Los Che from the Gunners in 2019 after spending seven years in the Arsenal academy system.

Despite being frustrated by failing to force his way into the first team, Musah remains pragmatic over the situation, with Mikel Arteta building one of the most exciting young teams in Europe.

The United States international has established himself as a regular for Valencia so far this season, with nine La Liga starts from 13 league games, but he is non committal over remaining in Spain.

“You never know. I had a great time developing at Arsenal. I have friends there, the coaches are great, being an Arsenal player in general is great”, as per reports from CBS Sports, reported via the Daily Mirror.

“I loved playing at Arsenal. I’ve nothing against the club, and if one day it turns out that it’s time to go back, then it’s possible.

“For now, I’m really happy at Valencia, and looking forward to carrying this season on in the same way we’re doing now.”

Musah is likely to be included in the US squad for the 2022 World Cup, with Gregg Berhalter’s side kicking off their Group B campaign against Wales on November 21, before facing England and Iran.