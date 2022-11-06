WATCH: Gareth Bale sparks scenes with heroic 128th-minute goal to win MLS Cup

Gareth Bale’s spell at Los Angeles FC might not have gone as swimmingly as he would have hoped since arriving from Real Madrid, but on Saturday night on the biggest stage of all, he wrote in his name into Major League Soccer history.

LAFC were locked in an enthralling battle with Philadelphia Union, which finished 2-2 after normal time. In extra time, LAFC went a man down after goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was sent off with four minutes to go. Philadelphia then managed what seemed like a 124th minute winner.

Such was the delay from an injury to Crepeau, it still allowed time for Gareth Bale to score in the final, 128th minute.

Bale had not started the match, but made the difference when it mattered most, making it 3-3 and giving his side a chance on penalties.

Philadelphia struggled with their penalties (it finished 3-0), allowing LAFC’s Ilie Sanchez, raised at La Masia in Barcelona, to score the winner and spark more wild celebrations.

Although Wales fans would surely rather Bale was starting and scoring more goals ahead of the World Cup, on Saturday they saw that Bale can still do what he needs to for Wales – make the difference.