Watch: Atletico Madrid fans split in two over protest at Metropolitano

Discontent is the atmosphere currently ruling at the Metropolitano stadium as Atletico Madrid continue to struggle. Following their elimination from Europe in midweek, the Frente Atletico group decided they would protest during their 1-1 draw against Espanyol.

After a limp performance in their 2-1 defeat against Porto on Tuesday, the Frente Atletico group did not attend the first half against Espanyol to express their disgust at the lack of effort from the players. When they did come in at half-time, they did not take their role as the singing section and remained quiet.

🎥 Fans at the Metropolitano whistling at Frente as they enter the stadium. pic.twitter.com/2cEvtG8jUG — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 6, 2022

Not everyone was in agreement with their protest though. When they returned at half-time, large sections of the Metropolitano whistled them.

The group has a chequered history and images have emerged over the years of members of the Frente Atletico group alongside Nazi symbols.

Either way, the disappointing draw against Espanyol will have done little to improve either the mood or the atmosphere.