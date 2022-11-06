Unai Emery targeting three Villarreal stars in Aston Villa revoultion

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is considering a January transfer raid of his former club Villarreal.

Emery is likely to be busy in the winter market after the World Cup, following his decision to return to the Premier League, as Steven Gerrard’s replacement at Villa Park.

According to previous reports from Football Insider, Emery has already outlined his potential transfer plans for 2023, with La Roja star Pau Torres now highlighted as his No.1 objective.

However, alongside an interest in bring Torres to England, Emery is also looking at possible options to strengthen his attack.

As per reports from Birmingham Live, Emery is considering a triple move for Yellow Submarine forward trio Nicolas Jackson, Yeremi Pino and Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze and Pino are already on the radar of Premier League sides, with respective transfer valuations set at €25m and €40m, but Jackson’s status has rocketed after a strong start to the 2022/23 season.