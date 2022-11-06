Two La Liga teams to return for Tottenham’s Bryan Gil in January

It seemed certain during the summer that Bryan Gil would be back in La Liga once again, with Antonio Conte even admitting that there intention had been to send Gil back to Valencia on loan.

Gil made a €25m move to Tottenham two summer ago from Sevilla but has never been able to earn regular minutes for Spurs. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Los Che and although he did not pull up any trees, was a useful addition to their side.

Spurs’ failure to secure a replacement scuppered a return in the summer though. The young Spanish winger has managed just 42 minutes all season under Conte, and it is no surprise that La Liga clubs are once again interested in him.

According to Mundo Deportivo, as per Estadio Deportivo, Valencia are not the only side back in for a loan deal in January though. Real Sociedad are keen on Gil, as Ander Barrenetxea continues to struggle with his fitness.

However at the beginning of last week, Conte did imply to HITC that Tottenham might not be so open to a move.

“We are talking about a young player a good prospect. We wanted to send him on loan to Valencia but the situation has changed.”

The likelihood is that Gil will request to move on loan unless Conte can guarantee him more minutes though. That was the case last season and in spite of Conte’s comments, his usage of Gil is not benefitting anyone at this point in time. It would be logical for Gil to move looking at the situation from the outside.