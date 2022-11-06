Superb Mallorca deepen Quique Setien’s Villarreal woes

Villarreal’s struggles under Quique Setien continued this weekend as they lost 2-0 at home to Mallorca.

The Yellow Submarine have yet to win in four games since his arrival at the club last month with successive defeats now recorded in La Liga action.

Neither side created much in the early stages, before Vedat Muriqi’s strike deflected off Raul Albiol to eventually edge Mallorca in front.

Vedat Muriqi delivers again for Mallorca, with the help of Raul Albiol! 🔴 Quique Setien's tough start to life at Villarreal continues 👀 pic.twitter.com/2CUR0ynDTw — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 6, 2022

That set the tone for a scrappy encounter after the restart, with seven bookings handed out before the 70th minute at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal did look to spark themselves into life in the closing stages, as Samuel Chukwueze’s strike clipped the bar, but Amath Ndiaye’s superb piledriver clinched all three points for the visitors in Castellon.

"One of the goals of the season!" 🎙 On the bounce, on the swivel, what a strike from Mallorca's Amath Ndiaye 😍 pic.twitter.com/dsV5T5Reet — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 6, 2022

Setien’s side now head to Espanyol in midweek, in their final league game ahead of the World Cup break, with Mallorca hosting Atletico Madrid in Palma.

Images via Getty Images