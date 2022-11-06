Reports over Jude Bellingham interest confirmed

It is difficult for any young talent to go under the radar in the modern age, but Jude Bellingham is not just impressing, he is dominating the headlines. The English midfielder continues to go from strength to strength, captaining Borussia Dortmund and scoring in four of his five Champions League group appearances.

Bellingham, 19, is already being talked about as the big-money move for several clubs next summer. There is talk of a €150m price tag, which would make him the third-most expensive player in history.

Marca recently highlighted that the two main contenders were Real Madrid and Liverpool. Los Blancos are keen to add in a long-term replacement for Luka Modric, while Liverpool need a dominant talent in midfield to refresh their side.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his exclusive column, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Bellingham was the number one target for next summer.

“As I mentioned many times, I think every week we’ll have a different story on Jude Bellingham. One week Chelsea favourite, one week Real, one week Liverpool, one week City…”