Red cards fly as Sevilla seal derby draw at Real Betis

El Gran Derbi between Andalucian rivals Real Betis and Sevilla is one La Liga’s fiercest rivalries and the first edition of 2022/23 lived up to expectation.

Three red cards, and a goal apiece, secured a draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, on a controversial night in Seville.

Real Betis dominated the opening stages, with Borja Iglesias powering a header against the post, before the tie flipped on its head before the break.

Gonzalo Montiel was dismissed for a late lunge at Alex Moreno, before Jesus Navas deflected Nemanja Gudelj’s clearance into his own net, and the French international Nabil Fekir was sent off, in a frantic nine minutes of added time.

Tensions spilling over in El Gran Derbi! 😡 A high tackle from Montiel leads to a red card after VAR review and Sevilla are down to 10 men 🟥 pic.twitter.com/LCXTgQnsZ5 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 6, 2022

And it's getting worse for Sevilla! 😬 A truly bizarre own goal as the ball ricochets off Jesus Navas and Bono fails to get a strong hand on it on its way in for the Betis opener 🌴 pic.twitter.com/TfQSuZDBnz — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 6, 2022

And now Fekir's flailing arm gets him sent off! 😱 Betis join Sevilla in being down to 10 men before half time 🟥 pic.twitter.com/D0grzEXbKV — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 6, 2022

Iglesias joined Monteil and Fekir as the third player to be sent off, after the restart, after his booking was upgraded to a red card, after a VAR check.

You get a red card, and you get a red card, and you get a red card! 🟥 Betis might lead but a sending off for Borja Iglesias means they're down to 9 men against Sevilla's 10 in El Gran Derbi 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YBJUri89n7 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 6, 2022

With a player advantage, Sevilla seized their chance to drive for an equaliser, as Gudelj cannoned home a leveller, before the Serbian was incredibly denied a winner in the dying seconds.

OH MY WORD! 😱😱 Nemanja Gudelj brings Sevilla level with a ROCKET! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/y85tnB73FV — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 6, 2022

Real Betis head to Valencia in midweek La Liga action with Sevilla hosting Real Sociedad.

Images via Getty Images