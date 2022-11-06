Real Betis Sevilla

Red cards fly as Sevilla seal derby draw at Real Betis

El Gran Derbi between Andalucian rivals Real Betis and Sevilla is one La Liga’s fiercest rivalries and the first edition of 2022/23 lived up to expectation.

Three red cards, and a goal apiece, secured a draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, on a controversial night in Seville.

Real Betis dominated the opening stages, with Borja Iglesias powering a header against the post, before the tie flipped on its head before the break.

Gonzalo Montiel was dismissed for a late lunge at Alex Moreno, before Jesus Navas deflected Nemanja Gudelj’s clearance into his own net, and the French international Nabil Fekir was sent off, in a frantic nine minutes of added time.

Iglesias joined Monteil and Fekir as the third player to be sent off, after the restart, after his booking was upgraded to a red card, after a VAR check.

With a player advantage, Sevilla seized their chance to drive for an equaliser, as Gudelj cannoned home a leveller, before the Serbian was incredibly denied a winner in the dying seconds.

Real Betis head to Valencia in midweek La Liga action with Sevilla hosting Real Sociedad.

