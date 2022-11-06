Real Madrid want Marco Asensio extension before the World Cup

Real Madrid want to secure a contract extension for Marco Asensio before he leaves for the World Cup.

Los Blancos are prioritising a new contract for the Spanish international after the club performed a U-turn on the player last month.

Asensio’s future in Madrid looked to be uncertain, as he approached the final months of his current deal, but boss Carlo Ancelotti has brought him back into the fold this season.

The veteran Italian has played a key role in convincing the club to keep Asensio with a two and a half year deal on the table for the 26-year-old.

Asensio is set to join up with Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad for the 2022 World Cup next week, and as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, a final offer will be made this month.

Since joining from Mallorca in 2016, after signing in 2014, Asensio has made 249 appearances for Real Madrid, in all competitions, with three La Liga and Champions League titles.