Marcos Llorente calls for unity at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has called on the club’s fans to stand behind the team in the coming weeks.

Los Rojiblancos drew 1-1 at home to Espanyol to continue a winless run of four games for Diego Simeone’s charges in domestic and European action.

Following their Champions League exit, supporters have grown frustrated with their inconsistency on the pitch, with fan group Frente Atletico refusing to attend the first half against Espanyol to express their disgust at the situation.

The majority of the group did come into the Estadio Metropolitano for the second period but they voiced renewed anger at full time.

However, their stance against the malaise in Madrid was not universally matched by all fans, with other sections of the home support whistling their arrival at the break.

🎥 Fans at the Metropolitano whistling at Frente as they enter the stadium. pic.twitter.com/2cEvtG8jUG — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 6, 2022

Simeone called for togetherness after the game and Llorente echoed his manager in looking to calm the tension in the stands.

“We understand there are many fans who are hurt and angry, it’s normal”, as per reports from Marca.

“The players are the first who do not want this situation, the team is giving everything, but we have not achieved our objectives.

“This is not the time for doubts (against Simeone), it’s time to be together and united, we’re all to blame for what is happening, both the players and the manager.”

Atletico host Mallorca in midweek action, in their final La Liga game before the World Cup, followed by a Copa del Rey First Round tie at fifth tier side SD Almazan next weekend.