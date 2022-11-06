Left-back admits he is an option for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have no problem producing left-backs, but with Ferland Mendy locking down a spot in the first team, none of them remain at the club.

Currently Mendy is the only specialist in the squad, although David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez have more than enough ability to cover the position. Sergio Reguilon, now on loan at Atletico Madrid, Miguel Gutierrez at Girona and Fran Garcia at Rayo Vallecano have all had to move on to make their way, in spite of their talents.

Speaking to Relevo, the latter admitted he was in the frame to return over the summer. It suggests that Real Madrid may execute the €5m buyback option that they have on Garcia if they have any defensive exits.

“That market depended on other players, on other movements. There were things that didn’t happen, so I didn’t have to change much either. I was happy at Rayo and in the end I am proud to continue defending the strip. Hopefully we finish the season in the best possible way.”

However Garcia did admit he would jump at the chance to move back to the club he came through at.

“Yes, I have always said it and I have never hidden it: one of my dreams is to return to Madrid. But I’m also clear about the things I want right now and what I have to do. Rayo has bet on me and I am delighted to be here. I try to give my best on and off the pitch, keep improving and be the player I’ve shown so far.”

Garcia, 23, has been one of the standout left-backs in La Liga since coming into the league two seasons ago. Highly-skilled at overlapping, with an almost inexhaustible engine, pace to burn and the capacity to burst through a defensive line, Garcia is a handful for any opposition. If he were to return to Real Madrid, no doubt they would make a profit on him even if he did not win a place in the squad.