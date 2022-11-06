Jules Kounde set to miss Barcelona’s trip to Osasuna

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde looks set to miss their midweek trip to Osasuna in La Liga action.

La Blaugrana head to Pamplona for their final game ahead of the World Cup break on the back of four successive league wins for Xavi’s side.

Kounde has not featured in the last two games, due to a muscle injury, with the French international working with the Barcelona medical staff to manage his recovery.

According to reports from Diario AS, Kounde will now undergo a final fitness test tomorrow, but he is unlikely to be risked at the Estadio El Sadar, with the 23-year-old also mindful of his World Cup status.

Andreas Christensen is set to return to the starting line up, after coming off the bench late on in the 2-0 win over Almeria, with Xavi debating over whether to give Gerard Pique a farewell start, or recall Eric Garcia at centre back.