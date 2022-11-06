Former Atletico Madrid playmaker retires after 20-year career and 23 honours

Former Brazilian international and Atletico Madrid midfielder Diego Ribas has announced his retirement from football.

Now 37, Diego has chosen to end his career on a glorious note after winning his second Copa Libertadores with Flamengo last weekend.

Over the course of his 20-year career, he picked up 23 honours playing in six different countries, he also won 34 caps for Brazil, scoring four times and winning two Copa Americas between 2003 and 2017.

Carta para o Diego de 1997… Valeu a pena acreditar nos sonhos e ser incansável na busca deles… Chegou a hora de partir para um novo ciclo e buscar novos desafios! Obrigado de coração a todos que de alguma maneira fizeram parte dessa longa e encantadora caminhada! pic.twitter.com/nDB6sSgWQr — Diego Ribas (@ribasdiego10) November 5, 2022

Amongst the highlights of his honours list will be the Europa League he won with Atletico Madrid in 2012, scoring in the final against Athletic Club. That was one of two loan spells he spent at the Vicente Calderon. The second he had less of an impact in but was still a part of the historic title-winning team in 2014.

In total he made 720 appearances, scoring 146 goals and providing 135 assists. Diego was at one point one of the finest number 10s in European football, creating and providing excellent technique in particular at Werder Bremen.