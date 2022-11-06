Edinson Cavani struggling with injury ahead of World Cup

Edinson Cavani is still likely to play an important role for Uruguay during the Qatar World Cup, but is running out of time to be fully fit in order to do so.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United forward has struggled to put together a run of games this season. Missing the first three fixtures after he signed for Valencia as he did a preseason, Cavani has completed 90 minutes just once this season.

Last week against Barcelona, Cavani came off after just 18 minutes with an ankle strain. It had been thought that he would be fit for Los Che’s trip to Real Sociedad, but Superdeporte say that Cavani suffered a setback during the week and is now a likely to be absent. He is one of four key absences for Gennaro Gattuso, including Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista and Ilaix Moriba.

Cavani still has 18 days before Uruguay’s first match at the World Cup and given there is still talk of him being fit for Valencia’s fixture against Real Betis next week, it appears that the issue is relatively minor. However it is hardly ideal preparation for La Celeste.