Argentina and Spain stars return to fitness 5 days before World Cup announcement

The squad announcements for the 2022 World Cup are fast approaching and both Luis Enrique and Lionel Scaloni have had fitness boosts with less than a week to go.

Spain manager Luis Enrique will announce his squad on Friday the 11th of November in just five days time, while Scaloni is likely to release his list on the 14th of November.

Both Gerard Moreno and Juan Foyth have returned to the Villarreal bench for their tie against Real Mallorca, after absences that kept them out for the month of October.

Moreno has missed significant game time since the Euros last summer when he was a part of Luis Enrique’s squad that got to the semi-finals. His place is very much in doubt because of those injury problems and he at least will be able to prove his fitness in their two matches before the announcement.

Equally Foyth was not part of the Copa America-winning squad for Argentina last summer, but did make both the March call-up for the qualifying campaign and the summer call-up for La Finalissima against Italy. Missing the September friendlies against Jamaica and Honduras, Foyth has a slim chance of making the Argentine squad too.