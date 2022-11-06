Antonio Rudiger and Karim Benzema out as Real Madrid head to Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid will be without injured duo Antonio Rudiger and Karim Benzema for their cross city trip to Rayo Vallecano tomorrow night.

Los Blancos head to Vallecas for their penultimate game ahead of the World Cup break with Carlo Ancelotti not taking any risks with his key players.

The veteran Italian confirmed Benzema is not back to full fitness yet, with Rudiger even further away, but the pair are expected to travel to Qatar.

Benzema could return for the midweek clash with Cadiz but Rudiger will be granted extra time to prepare for the World Cup.

German veteran Toni Kroos is also missing from the squad, after he collected the first red card of his career in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Girona, and he serves a one game ban.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Eden Hazard return to the squad, after missing the 5-1 Champions League win over Celtic, with the former expected to start.