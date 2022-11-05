Xavi hails iconic Gerard Pique as Barcelona exit draws in

Barcelona boss Xavi praised Gerard Pique following his final Camp Nou appearance as a La Blaugrana player.

The experienced centre back confirmed his intention to retire from football, before the World Cup, as part of a busy 24 hours at the Camp Nou.

Pique will formally leave the club next week and he was granted an emotional farewell start as Barcelona cruised to a 2-0 home win over Almeria.

Following an emotional on pitch interview, in which Pique committed to returning to the club one day, Xavi hailed his former teammate’s legacy impact in Catalonia.

“It was a historic night for everyone, but mainly for Gerard”, as per reports from Marca.

“He had a great game and we wanted to send him off in the best possible way.

“The bigger the game, the better he performs. I’ve already told him he is a Barca legend, and we are very thankful to him.”

Pique leaves Barcelona after winning eight La Liga titles, including five alongside Xavi as a player, plus a world and European title with La Roja, and three Champions Leagues.

He could feature in the midweek trip to Osasuna with Xavi expected to make a decision on his fitness in the coming days.

Images via Getty Images