Wolves appoint former Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui as new manager

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their new manager.

The former Real Madrid and Spain manager has been unemployed since he was sacked as Sevilla manager exactly a month ago. Initially it was reported that he had turned down Wolves, who had dismissed Bruno Lage, however this week Lopetegui got back in touch in order to express renewed interest.

The change of heart is thought to be due to the health of his father, who was seriously ill. After an improvement, Lopetegui now feels more comfortable taking the job.

Lopetegui is still awaiting a work permit and his first match will be against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal after the World Cup break. He will officially begin his new role on the 14th of November.

The Basque manager has been a controversial figure in Spanish football, being sacked just days before the 2018 World Cup with Spain for agreeing to join Real Madrid after the tournament. There he lasted just a few months before he was dismissed in October.

His spell at Sevilla has grown his reputation though. Los Nervionenses secured fourth place in La Liga for three straight seasons for the first time since the 1960s. He also won the Europa League in his first season at the club.