Spanish superstar Rosalia emotional receiving prize from idol Alexia Putellas

After winning two straight Ballon d’Ors, Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas has shot to stardom.

The 28-year-old midfielder led Barcelona to an unprecedented treble back in 2021 and only fell short in the Champions League final last season. Within Catalonia and Spain, she has transformed into an icon for women’s football and a role model in general.

That much was evident when a famous mural of Lionel Messi in Barcelona was replaced by a mural of Putellas, mocked up as a superwoman.

On Friday night ‘Los40’ music awards took place and Alexia was asked to bring her star power to the event and present the award for best Spanish album.

She did so to Rosalia, another native to Barcelona, for her work on Motomami.

The Spanish superstar is the 51st most streamed artist on Spotify and can count on over 38 million listeners every month, but upon receiving the award, she seemed to be the one in awe.

“Que fuerte [Unbelievable]. I’m a big fan of Alexia. Unbelievable, the thing is I didn’t know that Alexia would be presenting the award and I am a really big fan of hers,” Rosalia exclaimed, seemingly lost for words.