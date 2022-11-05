Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba lead Barcelona tribunes to Gerard Pique

Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba led the emotional tributes as Gerard Pique waved farewell to the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana secured a 2-0 La Liga win over Almeria to stretch their lead at the top of the table to two points overnight but Pique’s goodbye was the main story of the night.

The veteran defender announced his intention to retire from football earlier this week with his contract ending ahead of the World Cup break.

Pique could feature in midweek against Osasuna but tonight marked his final appearance in front of the Barcelona home crowd.

Last change for Barça… coming off is@3gerardpique A BARÇA LEGEND.

A LEGENDARY OVATION.

💙❤#Sempr3 🥺 pic.twitter.com/tKLrcB5Wyu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 5, 2022

Busquets, who passed the captain’s armband to Pique ahead of kick off, and Alba, have been with Pique throughout his glittering career in Catalonia, and the pair hailed his impact on the club.

“Gerard leaves a spectacular legacy here. He made us into one of the best clubs in the world”, Busquets told reporters from Marca at full time.

“He has made history here and gone out of his way for the club.

“He’s an example of what a Barca player is and what they have to do.”

Alba echoed Busquets’ remarks in his post match interview with the defender reminding fans of Pique’s importance down the years.

“I’m grateful for everything he’s given to all of us as culés. He’s done a lot for the club”, he said.

“His absence will be noticed. Not only on the pitch, but as a human.

“We’re going to miss him a lot. I hope people realise everything he has given to Barcelona. Let’s try win more titles to dedicate to him.”

Images via Getty Images