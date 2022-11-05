Predicted XIs: Barcelona at full strength for Gerard Pique’s final game at Camp Nou

Barcelona face Almeria at 21:00 CEST on Saturday evening with the chance to regain the leadership of La Liga, but that will be the secondary story at Camp Nou.

After announcing his impending retirement, this will Pique’s final match in Blaugrana after an 18-year career, 14 of which were with Barcelona. In total he won 36 trophies and 30 of them were in the Catalan capital.

It is no surprise that both Sport and Mundo Deportivo believe that Pique will start his final match at Camp Nou.

The former predict a strong Barcelona side around him. They believe Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski will start up front, while Sergio Busquets will also return after being rested in midweek.

MD have a slightly different take on the defence, foreseeing a back four with three left-backs: Alejandro Balde, Pique, Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba. They also believe Ferran Torres will start ahead of Raphinha. Barcelona are still missing Ronald Araujo, Memphis Depay, Sergi Roberto, Franck Kessie and Jules Kounde from injury, but Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia are back in the squad.

Ivan Martos and Adrian Embarba are doubts for Almeria. Former Barcelona assistant Rubi is in charge of the Andalusians are expected to line-up with five across the back and El Bilal Toure up front.