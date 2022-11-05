Liverpool edge ahead in Jude Bellingham race

Real Madrid’s push to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham in 2023 could be blocked by Premier League giants Liverpool.

England international Bellingham was linked with a possible move away from Signal Iduna Park before the 2022/23 season after an impressive 12 months for both club and country.

However, the Bundesliga giants opted against a sale, due to Erling Haaland’s summer switch to Manchester City.

Bellingham has grown in importance in Germany in recent weeks, including regular starts as captain for Edin Terzic’s side, despite speculation over interest from Los Blancos, City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

As per reports from ESPN, Liverpool have now forced themselves back into the favourites spot to secure a deal, as the Reds have formed a stronger relationship with Bellingham’s advisers.

Dortmund are unlikely to sanction a quickfire deal in January, but they are prepared to consider offers in the region of €100m, at the end of the campaign.