Gerard Pique’s exit could reignite Barcelona interest in Bernardo Silva

Gerard Pique’s Barcelona retirement could trigger a move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

The Catalan giants were heavily linked with a summer offer for the Portuguese international, in an €80m package, as part of an ambitious squad rebuild at the Camp Nou.

Pep Guardiola consistently stated his determination to keep Silva at the Etihad Stadium with the former AS Monaco star continuing to play a key role for the Premier League champions this season.

However, Barcelona’s financial issues – which scuppered any chance of making a firm offer for Silva – will be eased by Pique’s departure, as per reports from Diario Sport.

The veteran defender leaves the club in the coming days, with his hefty salary removed from their bloated wage bill, and allows for a new addition.

Barcelona’s lack of Champions League football in 2023 would be a potential barrier to a move but a deal could be agreed to bring the 28-year-old to Spain ahead of the 2023/24 season.