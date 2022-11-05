Gerard Pique will ‘always be Barca’ as he waves goodbye to Camp Nou faithful

Gerard Pique has again reiterated his desire to remain a part of Barcelona in future.

The experienced centre back confirmed his intention to retire before the World Cup as part of a whirlwind 24 hours at the Camp Nou.

Pique will leave the club next week and he was granted a farewell start as Barcelona sealed a 2-0 win over Almeria.

The home fans stood to applaud Pique off the pitch, as he was withdrawn in a late substitution, with teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba hailing his legacy in Catalonia.

Pique has consistently dropped hints over a possible return to the club in future – potentially as president – and his final speech indicated unfinished business for the 35-year-old.

“There’s so much love and passion between Barça and I, but it’s time to leave, and give some space”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m convinced in the future I’ll be here again. I left before, and came back.

“It’s not a farewell. I was born here and I’ll die here, I will always be Barca.”

Pique could potentially feature away at Osasuna in midweek, with his contract still running ahead of the World Cup break, and a decision will be made in the coming days.

Images via Getty Images