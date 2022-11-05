Endrick Felipe’s father shuts down rumours of Real Madrid deal

The race for Palmeiras forward Endrick Felipe is taking on Neymar-esque proportions. The 16-year-old has already been on the radar of European clubs for well over a year and the biggest sharks, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, are circling.

Due to a change in FIFA rules, Endrick will not be able to move until 2024, when he turns 18. However the likelihood is that a deal will be agreed long in advance. He has a release clause of €60m in his contract but the deal is expected to reach between €35m and €40m, for a player that only made his first senior start this week.

Shortly after he did so, news emerged that Real Madrid would be travelling to Sao Paulo in order to meet with Endrick’s camp, with many taking that as a suggestion that Los Blancos might be close to a deal for him.

However his father, Douglas, has denied that anything is done with anyone. Fabrizio Romano reports.

“There’s nothing decided for Real Madrid or any other club. We’ve no preference yet”

“We’ll decide in the next months, the club that will pay what Palmeiras want and show us the best technical project for Endrick, will sign the boy”.

Real Madrid will likely feel they have an edge in that department though too. Head of Recruitment Juni Calafat has been able to persuade Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Reinier Jesus to join the club in recent years and the first two have developed into important parts of the first team. They have a track record they can point to and Endrick is also in touch with Rodrygo on an informal basis as it is.