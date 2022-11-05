Chelsea Sporting Director target reaffirms commitment to club

Sevilla have endured one of their worst ever starts to La Liga this season. A club renowned for being smart in the market and well-run has crumbled on the pitch over the last nine minutes.

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui was replaced by Jorge Sampaoli, but things have not improved dramatically since. Even with Lopetegui’s sacking though, the fingers of blame had started to point to President Jose Castro and Sporting Director Monchi.

The latter in particular has made Sevilla his fiefdom and with stunning results. Yet this summer Sevilla struggled to replace their departed central defenders Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos, while the absence of a clinical striker now stretches into several seasons.

This week Monchi defended the recruitment and the decision to go for a different style of manager. Sport carried his comments.

“This club has grown because there has never been a single doctrine, each manager has had a criterion and put that on the table. I am a complicated guy in my day to day life because I have a difficult temper. I argued with the president and the vice president just as much when we won the Europa League in Cologne or the points record was broken with Lopetegui.”

Despite the increasing pressure on Monchi himself, he has no intention of leaving though.

“Have I thought about leaving? Not at all. You know me well and to be hide now or think about it would be cowardly.”

Monchi did accept the criticism levelled at him though.

“I have earned the criticism that there is of me. If people are not happy with what they are seeing, I accept the criticism with integrity, with strength and in the only way that I understand, which is to improve what we are doing.”

His continued commitment will thwart any approach from Chelsea. The Sporting Director role is still vacant in London and Monchi was seemingly one of the candidates – that idea seems dead in the water now.