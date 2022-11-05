Casemiro’s Manchester United move agreed ‘months before’ deal was agreed

Casemiro’s switch from Real Madrid to Manchester United in August caused shock for both sets of fans.

The Brazilian star has been a key part of Los Blancos success in both La Liga and the Champions League in recent seasons, with the 30-year-old developing into one of the world’s top defensive midfielders.

However, the defending European champions opted to accept a bold £60m bid from United, as Erik ten Hag aimed to add some vital experience to his engine room at Old Trafford.

After an initial adaptation period in England, Casemiro has nailed down a regular spot in ten Hag’s starting XI, with a crucial late equaliser in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea on October 22.

His international teammate Fred was asked about his surprise over linking up with Casemiro in Manchester but the 29-year-old claimed they had already discussed a move.

“I found out long before the announcement from the clubs. He and I had spoken a few months before”, as per reports from TNT Sports Brasil, via Diario Sport.

“We had a nice conversation, Casemiro asked me how I was here, and I explained everything to him.”