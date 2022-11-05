Barcelona’s non-World Cup stars granted mid season break

Barcelona stars not at the 2022 World Cup will be granted a three week break from action by Xavi.

La Blaugrana play their final league game ahead of the incoming break, on November 8, at Osasuna, with other top flight sides in Copa del Rey action next weekend.

Any players called up by their national sides will depart from Catalonia on November 9, with final squads confirmed to FIFA 48 hours later.

According to reports from Diario AS, Xavi has already told his players they will be given a mid season rest, if they remain in Spain.

Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva training base will be closed from November 14 to December 1 except for players needing treatment for injuries.

Ronald Araujo and Memphis Depay are on track to feature at the World Cup, despite being sidelined for Barcelona, with the remaining players returning for ‘preseason’ on December 2.

Players in Qatar will be granted a week off each based on the point where their side is eliminated from the competition.