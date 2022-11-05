Barcelona

Barcelona storm past Almeria as Gerard Pique bids farewell to the Camp Nou

Barcelona secured an impressive 2-0 La Liga win at home to Almeria as Gerard Pique bid farewell to the Camp Nou.

Pique announced his intention to retire from Barcelona earlier this week and tonight marked his final home game for La Blaugrana.

The veteran defender was raised aloft by his teammates at full time with the Camp Nou crowd gifting him with a standing ovation following his late substitution.

Three points were a sideshow on the night for Xavi’s hosts, with Pique taking centre stage, as Robert Lewandowski missed an early penalty.

Barcelona were frustrated in front of goal before the break before Ousmane Dembele tiptoed into the box and steered them in front just after the restart.

That calmed Barcelona nerves late on, as Frenkie de Jong poked home after Ansu Fati’s effort was saved.

Fati and Lewandowski were denied a third goal late on as Pique departed the pitch in the final minutes.

Pique could potentially feature at Osasuna in midweek, with his contract still running ahead of the World Cup break, with Almeria hosting Getafe.

